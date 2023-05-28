A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics are on the brink of pulling off the biggest comeback in NBA history. On the other end of the spectrum are the Miami Heat, who unfortunately for them, are now just one loss away from what will be considered as the most memorable choke job in basketball.

That’s it. There’s just no two ways about it. No team has ever squandered a 3-0 series lead in all of the NBA’s 76 years of existence. If the Celtics somehow manage to pull this off, then there’s no denying that Jimmy Butler and the Heat will forever be remembered for this embarrassment. NBA Twitter definitely seems to think so:

Can’t even begin to think what happens to Jimmy Butler’s playoff reputation if he blows this 3-0 lead pic.twitter.com/Luj3QqoCYm — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) May 28, 2023

Butler helping the heat to close out the series pic.twitter.com/YIpnpofQwI — Jery (@OwnedByCurfraud) May 28, 2023

Jimmy Butler on every offensive possession pic.twitter.com/El09R6iRIE — KingCharge (@KingChargeYT) May 28, 2023

Caleb Martin: "i need you here man where you at?" Jimmy Butler:pic.twitter.com/iSWbjUSds7 — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) May 28, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the blink of an eye, Jimmy Butler and the Heat went from up 3-0 to tied 3-3. Is Miami’s ship sunk or can they muster up one more win? pic.twitter.com/OTPk9ROpFq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 28, 2023

Miami Heat fans watching their 3-0 series lead disappear: pic.twitter.com/KpUYl1PtLe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 28, 2023

Jimmy butler holding the greatest choke job in Miami Heat history instead of 2011 lebron. pic.twitter.com/p9OS4f8CgK — japanese jordan (@ImDahDude_23) May 28, 2023

To be fair, Jimmy Butler came up big for the Heat in the clutch in Game 6. He’s been the man for Miami throughout their incredible playoff run, and Game 6 was no different. It was Butler who drew the foul on Al Horford in the dying seconds of the matchup, and he eventually drained all three of his free throws to give his team a one-point lead with just 3.0 seconds remaining. Little did he know that Derrick White was going to come and spoil the Heat party.

The good news for Butler and Co. is that this series is not over yet. They are now the heavy underdogs to escape with a victory in a winner-take-all Game 7 in Boston, but in reality, this has been the case for the Heat throughout the postseason. They’ve been counted out many times before, and they’re now looking to silence their doubters again come Monday night.