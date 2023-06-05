Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat set their sights back home to South Beach after stealing Game 2 of the NBA Finals from the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic's squad could not fully defend their homestand as they were edged out 111-108. Effective ball rotation and proper ways to attack the Nuggets' defense were key to the Heat's win. This resulted in three Heat players scoring more than 20 points in a great show of teamwork.

Jimmy Butler leads the team in impact with 21 points and four rebounds. Despite going seven of 19 in his field goal shooting, Butler helped the team by creating opportunities for his teammates. He racked up nine assists, just short of a double-double, while facilitating the offense. After the game, he revealed their most prized secret in the NBA Finals

“I just think nobody cares on our team. We're not worried about what anybody thinks. We're so focused in on what we do well and who we are as a group that at the end of the day, that's what we fall back on,” Butler said confidently, per ASAP Sports.

The Heat did prove that to be true as they had multiple guys come alive en route to the victory. Gabe Vincent rallied the Heat offense as he scored 23 points for the team. Bam Adebayo rounds out their scoring leaders with 21 points. Max Strus and Duncan Robinson also found their rhythm in the game to help the Heat tie the series up.