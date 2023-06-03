The Miami Heat's championship hopes took a major downturn in Game 1 as Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets dominated the series opener of the NBA Finals. Nevertheless, the Eastern Conference champs remain unfazed as they look to bounce back and steal away home court from the mighty Nuggets in Game 2 on Sunday.

During Saturday's press conference, Heat star Bam Adebayo opened up about the one major factor that doomed Miami in Game 1. According to the two-time All-Star, it was just an off-shooting night for the Heat:

“We missed a lot of open shots that we usually make and I feel like that won't happen again,” Adebayo said. “We had a lot of open shots that rimmed in and out that usually go in.”

“We missed a lot of open shots that we usually make and I feel like that won't happen again. We had a lot of open shots that rimmed in and out that usually go in.” Bam Adebayo on the Heat's Game 1 performance. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/Wu2m1147Eb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 3, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Adebayo remains extremely confident in the ability of his team. He knows that the Heat could have escaped with a Game 1 victory in Denver if only they were more efficient with their shots — especially with the open looks that they just failed to convert.

Bam is also adamant that this anomaly won't happen again in the series. He's banking on the law of averages here as well, and given how deadly the Heat have been throughout the whole NBA Playoffs, you can't help but think that their shots will start to fall sooner or later.

What you can also be sure of, however, is that the Nuggets will be ready. They're not the West champs for no reason, and with Michael Malone and his coaching staff working hard behind the scenes, Denver will certainly make the necessary adjustments in Game 2 and beyond.