There seems to be no doubt that most people believe that the postseason run that Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat went on was extraordinary. Having an up-and-down season filled with injuries to losing in the first play-in game and scraping by the next, it was almost certain that the Heat would be a first-round exit.

Instead, the Heat would beat the No. 1 seeded Milwaukee Bucks in five games, then go on to beat the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics after in their quest to the NBA Finals. They would eventually lose to the Denver Nuggets in a gentleman's sweep. From the outsider's perspective, they accomplished more than expected. For star Jimmy Butler, it wasn't enough as said to Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni.

“I don’t give a damn,” Butler said. “We didn’t win. As we start off this new season, it’s the same goal as always since I’ve entered this league, and that’s to get my team to a championship. Last year was last year; we’re past that.”

Even though a No. 8 seeded team like the Heat going on the run they did is unheard of (last time was 1999), Butler doesn't care about that. He cares more about the team around him than the accomplishment itself.

“It says I’m the greatest f—ing player to ever play this game,” Jimmy Butler said to Sports Illustrated. “It doesn’t say anything. It goes to show the type of guys Coach Pat and Coach Spo have put around me. We just put our heads down and battle.”

Enough time spent on the past

Butler doesn't spend much time dwelling on past defeats as he's motivated to the next task on hand. In this case, it's the upcoming season and he has a message for the league ,via Sports Illustrated.

“I already lost, [what] the f— you want me to do about it?” Butler said. “Mope? I didn’t do my job. Oh well, sue me. But I’m gonna go home and play with my kids. I’ll beat my guys in dominoes and cards. And then we’re going to go on vacation together. We’re gonna drink some wine and have some really nice food,” Butler said. “And then we’re gonna suit that s— up in October. And I’m gonna whoop all y’all ass. Again.”

First, though, the Miami Heat will work on getting everything down pat as they're currently in the preseason with their upcoming test on Friday against the San Antonio Spurs.