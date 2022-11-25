Published November 25, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Jimmy Butler has been out of action for the Miami Heat’s last four games. Unfortunately, he still won’t be available on Friday when they take on the Washington Wizards. The six-time All-Star also isn’t expected to suit up on Sunday against the Atalanta Hawks.

The good news, however, is that Butler now has a target date set for his return from a lingering knee injury. According to Heat reporter Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Butler should be able to return on Wednesday in a marquee matchup against the Boston Celtics. Miami is slated for back-to-back matchups against Jayson Tatum and Co. with a rematch scheduled on Friday next week.

This would mean that Jimmy Butler will miss a total of six games with this most recent injury. That’s a considerable time on the shelf for the 33-year-old, and the Heat have clearly missed his services while he’s been on the mend. What’s important, however, is that he should be able to return sooner rather than later.

It is also worth noting that Duncan Robinson is still out for the Heat, and he is not expected to play Friday against the Wizards. He seems to be getting close, though, and it’s possible that his return isn’t too far away.

Miami finally snapped their four-game road losing streak on Wednesday with a much-needed win over Washington in their first game back at home. However, at 8-11, the Heat are still in possession of the fourth-worst record in the Eastern Conference.