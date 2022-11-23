Published November 23, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Miami Heat are going to be shorthanded yet again when they face off against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Jimmy Butler headlines Miami’s long list of injuries amid what has been a very disappointing run for the team.

Butler, who has missed Miami’s last four games due to a knee problem, is now set to miss his fifth straight contest. There was a slim chance that the Heat talisman was going to be available for this one but in the end, the 33-year-old was not able to recover in time.

To make matters worse, Duncan Robinson and Max Strus will also join Butler on the sidelines against the Wizards. Robinson is day-to-day with an ankle injury and he also missed Monday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Strus, on the other hand, is set to miss his first game of the season with a right shoulder injury.

Along with the aforementioned trio, Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven are both still on the shelf.

There is some good news on the Tyler Herro front, though, with the reigning Sixth Man of the Year upgraded to questionable for Wednesday after missing the last eight games with an ankle problem.

This slew of injuries could not have come at a worse time for Miami, as the team heads into Wednesday’s game with a four-game losing streak. The Heat need their players back as soon as possible considering how their 7-11 record has placed them as the fourth-worst team in the Eastern Conference. It’s still early in the season but there’s no denying that Miami needs to get its act together sooner rather than later.