It will be the third straight missed game for Butler.

Even though it is Christmas Day, it might not be the most wonderful time of the year for Miami Heat fans as star Jimmy Butler will be out for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers according to the team on social media. Butler will miss his third straight game as he is dealing with a left calf strain that he sustained in the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last Monday.

#PHIvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (calf), Haywood Highsmith (head cold) and Josh Richardson (low back discomfort) have all been ruled out of today’s game vs the Sixers. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 25, 2023

Jimmy Butler, Haywood Highsmith, and Josh Richardson all OUT tonight vs. 76ers on Christmas. #HEATCulture https://t.co/m28L3e0Tde — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 25, 2023

Besides Butler, the Heat have also ruled out Haywood Highsmith due to a head cold and Josh Richardson because of back spasms that he has been dealing with this season. Butler has been averaging 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game so far this season. He scored 15 points in the loss to Minnesota where he looked aggressive to start, but his explosiveness lost steam towards the end.

In the meantime, rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been in the starting lineup and should be the main benefactor to Butler's absence as the two resemble one another in their game. The Heat have had injury problems this season where their bench and second unit as filled in nicely for absent stars.

However, fans have been waiting to see extended time where the team's “Big 3” are in action as they have only been in seven games together so far this season. Fortunately, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have returned and should be the main focal point of Miami's offense. The Heat will face the Sixers without superstar Joel Embiid Monday night in the Kaseya Center.