Which team comes out naughty or nice?

It's time for another one of our betting predictions and picks as we celebrate NBA Christmas and non-stop basketball action during the holiday. This next matchup features two familiar Eastern Conference rivals as Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) take on Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (17-12). The game tips off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Check out our NBA Christmas odds series for our 76ers-Heat prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently second in the Atlantic Division and they stand in third place in the Eastern Conference. They come into this tilt having won eight of their last nine games with a win over the Timberwolves and most recently a 121-111 win over the Toronto Raptors. They come into this game as the slightest of road favorites.

The Miami Heat are currently second in the Southeast Division and they're placed fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. They've won six of their last 10 games and they'll be meeting with this 76ers team for the first time this season. With an 8-6 record at home this year, they're happy to be hosting a warm Christmas game in Miami.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Christmas Odds: 76ers-Heat Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -1.5 (-112)

Miami Heat: +1.5 (-108)

Over: 226 (-110)

Under: 226 (-110)

How to Watch 76ers vs. Heat

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN 2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Joel Embiid is currently the betting favorite to win the NBA MVP award and his play has shown every bit of ability to reclaim his title. The 76ers have been on fire as of late with the play of Tyrese Maxey matching Embiid in the scoring. Just two games ago, Embiid had one of his most dominant performances in recent memory when he scored 51 points and grabbed 12 rebounds over the second-place Minnesota Timberwolves. While the season is just picking up, it's clear the race at the top of the East is going to be tooth-and-nail until the end. This game marks an important one for the 76ers as they can establish themselves over the Heat, a team that's been on their radar in the past. Embiid will have another mismatch down low so expect him to have a big performance on the Christmas stage.

The 76ers can win this game if Tyrese Maxey matches his recent efficiency. He's had scoring totals of 29, 35, and 33 over the last three games, making him one of the hottest scoring guards in the league right now. While Miami is typically a solid defensive team along the perimeters, Maxey will have a mismatch over Kyle Lowry with his speed and athleticism getting to the rim. Philadelphia is also a much bigger team physically and it could cause the Heat to foul or compensate for defense in the paint. Expect Philly to play an inside-out game as they work through Joel Embiid as their focus. Tobias Harris is coming off of his best game of the season as well, so expect the 76ers to be firing on all cylinders.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Jimmy Butler is listed as ‘questionable' ahead of this game, but the feeling is that he'll be ready in time for the nationally-televised affair with an extra day of rest. Otherwise, they're boasting a fairly healthy lineup and they'll be riding a short two-game winning streak heading into this game. Their last two wins were impressive as they took down the surging Orlando Magic 115-106 and beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-113 in their last game. Both opponents have been shooting the lights out all season and the Heat managed to hold them both to modest scoring totals. Their defense has been locked-in and they've been capitalizing on their defensive efforts with strong plays in transition.

The Heat have also been on fire from three-point range as they went for 46% and 52% in their last two games, respectively. Tyler Herro's insertion back to the lineup has given them a noticeable boost on the offensive end, making this game much more intriguing with him in it. The idea is that he'll be able to pace the scoring of Tyrese Maxey if this game starts turning into a track meet. He's led them in scoring over the last two games and has been a massive contributor without Jimmy Butler in their lineup. Duncan Robinson is also coming off his best shooting game of the season and the Heat will be dialed-in on defense with the 76ers coming to their home floor.

Final 76ers-Heat Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun one if we can see both Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler play for their squads. They're both listed as ‘questionable' right now, but it's leaning towards both of them playing as this marks the beginning of the season series for both teams. The Miami Heat can turn this into their game if they play hard on defense and turn it into transition buckets. With Christmas on their home floor, the fans should have a noticeable impact in this game.

However, the 76ers are looking like real championship contenders and Joel Embiid seems to be the most locked-in he's ever been in his career. As long as they can get most of their lineup out there and healthy for Christmas, they should be walking away from this one with a nice present under the tree. For our prediction, let's go with the Philadelphia 76ers to get the win and cover.

Final 76ers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -1.5 (-112)