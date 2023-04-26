A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jimmy Butler just made Miami Heat franchise history with his majestic performance in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 33-year-old caught fire en route to a career-high and playoff franchise record 56 points against the Bucks on Monday night. Thanks to Butler’s heroics, Miami now has a seemingly insurmountable 3-1 series lead against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co.

As it turns out, however, Jimmy wasn’t really a big Heat fan growing up. As a matter of fact, it appears that the man had a significant distaste for the team. There’s living proof of this resentment and it comes in the form of a savage 2012 message from Butler himself (h/t Bleacher Report on Twitter):

Full circle moment for Jimmy Butler 😂 (via Chicago Splash) pic.twitter.com/2WEx587KrH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2023

As you may have seen in the photo, Butler was 23 at that time which means that this was sometime around 2012. At that period in time, he was still with the Chicago Bulls in his first or second year in the NBA.

To be fair, the Heat are one of the biggest conference rivals of the Bulls, and Chicago fans probably loved how Butler flexed his loyalty to the team with his savage diss on Miami. He obviously had no idea that he was going to end up as the Heat’s star player many years down the line.

I’m pretty sure Miami fans won’t pay much attention to this decade-old savagery. After all, Jimmy Butler has been nothing short of amazing since he joined the team, and he’s now on the brink of leading them to a stunning first-round upset of the mighty Bucks.