A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Miami Heat pulled off a massive win on Monday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 119-114. This was thanks in large part to a majestic performance by Jimmy Butler, who exploded for a career-high 56 points en route to helping the Heat mount a 3-1 lead in their NBA Playoffs first-round series against the Bucks.

Butler dropped a mind-blowing 56 points on 19-of-28 shooting, to go along with nine rebounds, two assists, a block, and just one turnover in 41 minutes of action. Despite his eye-popping performance, however, Butler has still opted to deny the existence of Playoff Jimmy:

“It’s not a thing. It’s not,” Butler said. “I just be hooping.”

"It's not a thing. It's not. I just be hooping." – Jimmy Butler on “Playoff Jimmy” 🤣🗣️pic.twitter.com/t8qaJUytIC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Butler has always been able to take it up a notch once the postseason comes in, and his performance in this Bucks series has been no different. Nevertheless, the Heat talisman is adamant that it’s just him hooping at a normal level.

There wasn’t anything normal about his performance on Monday, though. It was a show for the ages, and it is one that will go down in history as one of the greatest performances by a Heat player in the playoffs. So much so, Reggie Miller stated on the broadcast that this was the GOAT performance in team franchise history.

Jimmy Butler will want to keep his foot on the gas for Wednesday’s Game 5 showdown in Milwaukee. The Heat will want to end this series because a win for the Bucks will put them in a more significant position to potentially mount a stunning comeback.