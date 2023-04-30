The New York Knicks host the Miami Heat Sunday afternoon for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Both teams weren’t expected to reach this stage — at least at the start of the playoffs — but will now be looking to go one step closer to the final by getting the series off to a good start. For the Knicks, Julius Randle will be key among others, but is on the injury report for New York. And so, the question is this: Is Julius Randle playing today vs. the Heat?

Julius Randle final injury status vs. Heat

Julius Randle was initially listed as questionable according to the NBA injury report due to a sprained left ankle. The former Los Angeles Laker injured his ankle on Mar. 29 before recently re-aggravating the injury in Game 5 of the first round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he has now been ruled out of Game 1 according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Knicks All-Star F Julius Randle (ankle sprain) is expected to be out for Game 1 vs. Miami today, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted Sunday.

The good news is Randle is very likely to return for the series. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Friday that Randle was feeling better while other reports stated he was shooting and doing cardio and some weight lifting, Whether he makes it for Game 2 remains to be seen for now,

So, when it comes to the question of whether Julius Randle is playing today vs. the Heat, the answer is no.