The Miami Heat were defeated by the New York Knicks 111-105 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler missed the game due to an ankle injury, and Shams Charania shared a Butler injury update on Wednesday, per Pat McAfee on Twitter.

“Jimmy Butler wanted to play (in Game 2),” Charania said. “His ankle just was not there laterally, his movements just were not there. So he didn’t play… 24 hours before Game 2, I would have told you I think he’s going to play. You see the response time, you see how you feel the next day, see how you feel after shoot-around… some guys just don’t feel like they get there laterally, their movement. These are high stakes games… you want to make sure you can play at the highest of levels, and that’s what these guys are preparing to do.”

It should be noted that Miami held a 1-0 lead on the road heading into Game 2. As a result, they would head back home even at one game apiece in the series with a defeat. Losing is never ideal, but Jimmy Butler may have played if this was a win-or-go-home affair. Overall, the Heat accomplished what they needed to on the road. Earning at least one victory was the goal and that is what happened.

Heat fans will still want to keep tabs on Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury ahead of Game 3. He will have plenty of time to rest, as that game isn’t until Saturday in Miami.