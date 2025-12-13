The Washington Nationals and starting pitcher Josiah Gray have come to an agreement on a one-year contract that will allow the team and the pitcher to avoid arbitration. Gray has agreed to a new deal that will pay him $1.35 million in the 2026 season, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.

Gray was an All-Star for the Nationals during the 2023 season he pitched 159.0 innings for the Nationals. He had an 8-13 record that season with a 3.91 earned run average. He made 30 starts for the Nationals that season and he struck out 143 batters in 159.0 innings.

Gray made just 2 starts in 2024 before he was disabled by the Nationals. He had Tommy John surgery as a result and missed all of the 2025 season. Gray will earn the same amount of money he made last season while he was out of commission.

The 27-year-old Gray has 4 Major League seasons to his credit, including 3-plus seasons with the Nationals and one partial season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has a 17-27 career record with a 4.84 ERA and 382 strikeouts in 386.2 innings. The Nationals are hoping he can demonstrate the durability that he had 2022 and '23. He made 28 starts in '22 before his 30-start season in '23.

Nationals looking for improved pitching

The Nationals have five players who are scheduled for arbitration at this point, including three pitchers. Those hurlers include right-handers Cade Cavalli and Jake Irvin, and left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

Irvin did a decent job for the Nationals and he was their most dependable starter last year. He made 33 start and had a 9-13 record. He pitched a team-high 180.0 inning and struck out 124 batters with a 5.70 ERA.

Mitchell Park made 30 starts and he finished the season with a 9-16 season. He struck out 103 batters while pitching 164.2 innings. He had a 5.68 ERA for the Nationals.

Gore also made 30 starts for the Nationals and he had a 5-15 record with a 4.17 ERA. Gore struck out 185 batters in 159.2 innings.