The Los Angles Lakers (17-7) boast arguably the best offensive trio in the NBA today, but injury concerns constantly swirl around Crypto.com Arena. LeBron James did not make his season debut until mid-November and Luka Doncic missed a handful of games, but now it is Austin Reaves who is due to spend some time on the sidelines. The standout guard suffered a mild left calf strain and will be reevaluated in a week, according to NBA correspondent Marc Stein.

Reaves enjoyed a red-hot start to the 2025-26 campaign, posting 27.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range. While it is disappointing to see the undrafted talent suffer a setback in the midst of a career year, this news is obviously tough for LA.

The Lakers have lost some of their momentum after starting 15-4 and are struggling to handle their intensifying schedule. They have dropped three of their last five contests, including an NBA Cup quarterfinals clash with the San Antonio Spurs. The team will now begin a four-game road trip without one of its core players.

One has to wonder what James' role will be during Reaves' absence. Although the all-time great's scoring numbers are down this season — averaging 16.5 points through eight games — he has already showed the sports-watching world what he can accomplish after turning 40 years of age. James scored 24.4 points per contest last season, so who is to say he cannot ramp up his workload in this time of adversity?

Regardless of how the Lakers try to replace Austin Reaves' production, they must stay focused and active on the floor. LA visits the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night.