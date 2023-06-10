The Miami Heat have their backs now pressed against the wall. Despite heading into their home court with a 1-1 standing, Jimmy Butler and co. failed to win a single game against the Denver Nuggets. As a result, they find themselves down 3-1 in the NBA Finals as the series shifts to Denver. Morale is low amogst the fans. However, Jimmy Butler himself believes that they can still come back, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Jimmy Butler: “We’re (Heat) gonna continually fight starting tomorrow to get better and then we’re gonna go out on Monday and do what we said we were gonna do this entire time and win. We have to. We have no other choice. Otherwise, we did all the for no reason.”

The Heat have overcome insurmountable odds to get where they are now. They came into the playoffs as the eighth seed via the Play-In Tournament. However, they defied all logic and knocked out the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in shockingly easy fashion. They then proceeded to defeat the New York Knicks before surviving a spirited Boston Celtics comeback in the ECF to reach the Finals.

Unfortunately for the Heat, they've ran into the Serbian brick wall of the Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic continues to be a puzzle that no team can seemingly solve. The Joker has tormented the Miami defense this series, picking apart their schemes like it's paper. Add to that their role players balling out, and you have a team that's on the cusp of winning it all.

It's not over until it's over, though. There's still a non-zero chance that the Heat can pull off this comeback and finish what they've started. If they want to do that, though, they'll need to find a way to let Jimmy Butler cook while stopping Jokic's charge.