The Denver Nuggets are officially one win away from winning its first-ever championship in its 56 years of existence. Even with Nikola Jokic in foul trouble late in Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Nuggets managed to protect their fourth-quarter lead against the greatest playoff comeback team of all time, the 2023 Miami Heat. With the series shifting back to the Mile High City, the Nuggets will be riding high on their 3-1 series lead after a 108-95 win.

And in the process of doing so, the Nuggets caught the eye of Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young. During the fourth quarter of Denver's latest victory, Young expressed his admiration for how well the Nuggets have played — and how they simply may be too overwhelming to deal with for the Heat.

“Denver too good, too many weapons!” Young wrote on his official Twitter account.

It's hard to find any fault with what Trae Young said. If the headlines coming out of Game 3 focused on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's greatness (and rightfully so, given their historic triple-double performance as a duo), it's the other, more unheralded players who took center stage in Game 4.

In the end, it was Aaron Gordon who led the Nuggets in scoring, finishing with a playoff career-best 27 points on a stellar 11-15 shooting from the field. Moreover, Bruce Brown finished with 21 points, with 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hammered the final nail in the Heat's Game 4 coffin with a huge triple.

Jeff Green's contributions should not go unnoticed as well. With Nikola Jokic having to sit a good chunk of the fourth quarter after accruing five fouls, Green had to play huge minutes as the Nuggets' small-ball center in the fourth. And Green delivered, hitting a huge corner 3 in the fourth while playing solid defense on Bam Adebayo.

When the Nuggets are clicking like this, there simply is no stopping them. The Heat may have to channel every remaining ounce of their comeback juice for them to extend the series. They did in 2020; down 3-1, the Heat won Game 5 behind a huge Jimmy Butler triple-double. So expect them to give it their all with their season on the line.