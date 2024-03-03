Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler took to social media to share the best pictures from the team's huge win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday. In the caption of the post, he humorously brings up a point in the game where he missed a wide open lay-up off a pass from Heat rookie sensation Jaime Jaquez Jr. on the fast break.
It is pretty rare to see a star player post or feature their “lowlight” of the game instead of the highlights, but if there would be a player to do it, it would be Butler. With the post, he put the caption reading “victories and smoked layups.”
Despite the missed wide open lay up, Butler was absolutely phenomenal in Saturday's win over the Jazz as he scored a season-high 37 points, recorded seven assists, and collected three rebounds. At the end of the day, people will most likely forget the dud Butler posted, especially since the team got a key win.
Butler showing dynamic shooting against Jazz
The performance from Butler was extraordinary since he showed how dynamic he can be in scoring from any area whether it be the paint, the free-throw line, mid-range, and especially from the three-point line where he made all of his three attempts. Adding to the humorous side of Butler, he said to ClutchPoints after the Heat game that he would have a “really good percentage” if all he shot was three-pointers.
“It's actually hasn't been an emphasis. If I wanted to shoot all threes, I actually could and I think that I would shoot a really good percentage. I just like running into the paint and running into people and seeing who's gonna fall down first,” Butler said. “When I attack, I think that we are at our best, I get to get my shooters involved, I get to get my teammates involved, and I get to pass first and to be a playmaker. That's how I want to play the game of basketball.”
There is no doubt the Heat are at the point of the season where they are experiencing a turnaround, winning 10 of their last 13 games. Butler said to the media that the current part of the season is “the fun part” as he is averaging 21.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field.
“I love this game, I love this city, this organization with these guys that I get to hoop with. This is this is the fun part. This is what you do the entire summer, the preseason, before all started, and now you get to get to show out, show everybody who you are as an individual as a player, and who your team is. Right now is when we all want to be playing. We want to keep winning. We want to play into June.”
The Heat are now 34-26 on the season which puts them sixth in a tightly packed Eastern Conference. Their next game will be Tuesday night as they will take on the Detroit Pistons.