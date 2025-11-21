PJ Haggerty replicated a Jimmer Fredette performance after he went off in the Kansas State Wildcats' matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

Going into the contest, Kansas State boasted a hot 4-0 start to the season. They earned wins over UNC Greensboro, Bellarmine, California, and Tulsa via blowouts and nailbiters. Haggerty played a major role in that success, having transferred from the Memphis Tigers this past offseason.

In 34 minutes of action, Haggerty torched the Bulldogs' defense. He finished with 37 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and two steals. He shot 13-of-21 from the field, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Haggerty made history with his remarkable performance, per reporter Jared Berson. He filled up the stat sheet so well that it was similar to what Fredette did back in college during the late 2000s.

“The last player with that many points, rebounds, and assists in a regulation game against a high major opponent was Jimmer Fredette against Arizona in 2009,” Berson wrote.

How PJ Haggerty, Kansas State played vs. Mississippi State

PJ Haggerty continues to be dominant as one of the best players in the country, leading Kansas State to a blowout win over Mississippi State.

The Wildcats performed well on both sides of the ball throughout the course of the game, especially on offense. They produced 44 points in the first half then exploded with 54 points in the last 20 minutes of regulation.

Perimeter shooting, ball movement and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Wildcats dominated in all three areas by making 14 3-pointers, creating 22 assists and limiting their turnovers to eight. It was the opposite for the Bulldogs as they only made seven triples, dished out 11 assists and committed 14 turnovers.

Three players scored in double-digits for Kansas State, including Haggerty. Nate Johnson had a solid display of 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. He shot 6-of-11 overall, including 2-of-5 from downtown. Abdi Bashir Jr. came next with 12 points and four rebounds, while David Castillo provided nine points and three rebounds.

The Wildcats will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.