The defense of the Houston Texans was the toast of the town on Thursday after they upset the Buffalo Bills, 23-19, at NGR Stadium to notch their third straight win.

The Texans sacked Josh Allen eight times, the most of his career, and forced three turnovers, all coming from Calen Bullock. The second-year safety picked off Allen twice, including the game-sealing interception with 24 seconds remaining in the final quarter.

But while the defensive unit came up huge, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans also made sure to salute the offensive line for holding down the fort on the other end.

“Our offensive line, I want to recognize them with the game ball because they did a great job. We knew we needed to control the line of scrimmage. I thought we ran the ball okay, but most importantly, we protected the quarterback,” said Ryans in a video posted by KHOU 11 News Houston's Jason Bristol.

“For that unit to come together, play the way they played on a short week, hats off to those guys.”

The Texans didn't allow a single sack on Davis Mills, who filled in for the injured CJ Stroud. Houston only had one tackle for loss.

Mills went 16-of-30 for 153 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Ryans, who's in his third year in Houston, also credited his players for staying composed despite the Bills' play on 4th and 27 with less than a minute left.

“They made a play on us, but the thing about our guys is we don’t waver. We knew what we were defending. The game isn’t over just because they made one play,” said Ryans in a report from the Associated Press.