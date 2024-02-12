Heat get hit with more injury troubles following Josh Richardson update

The Miami Heat (28-25) seem doomed to always be shorthanded this season. They are being saddled with more injury adversity after Sunday afternoon's 110-106 loss to the Boston Celtics (41-12).

“Heat guard Josh Richardson has suffered a dislocated right shoulder and is expected to be re-evaluated in a few weeks, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium,” NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Monday. The team will once again be forced to employ the next man up philosophy, which is one it knows better than it should at this point of the year.

Richardson, who started his career with Miami in 2015 as a second-round pick before being traded a few years later, has been solid in his second stint with the franchise. He is scoring just under 10 points on 44.4 percent shooting from the floor in 25.7 minutes per night. The 30-year-old was particularly lethal from 3-point range through the months of December and January.

Richardson sustained the injury early in the second quarter after going for a steal. He went down in obvious pain and was helped to the locker room. His impact on both ends of the court could sorely be missed.

Things might get much worse for Miami in the next few days. Recent trade acquisition Terry Rozier also left the Celtics game after picking up a knee injury in the second half. He needed assistance as well. These setbacks come at an inopportune time for the team, with the Heat beginning a six-game road trip.

They will first visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. With Jimmy Butler on a leave of absence and Josh Richardson already ruled out for the next several contests, the franchise's signature tenacity must be on full display.