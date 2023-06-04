Kevin Love has not featured in the Miami Heat's last three games, which also includes Game 1 of the NBA Finals. After averaging 18.0 minutes per contest throughout the Heat's amazing NBA Playoffs run, Love has been relegated to the dog house by coach Erik Spoelstra, and it's very much possible that this stays the same the rest of the way.

For his part, however, Love isn't sweating it. The one-time NBA champion understands his role on the team, and not even the fact that he's been unable to get off the bench these past few games is going to change his view:

“I think the luxury is I’ll be sitting there waiting. If my number is called, great. If not, I’m going to support these guys the best I can,” Love said, via Heat beat reporter Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

After what we saw from the Heat in their Game 1 drubbing at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, it wouldn't be a complete surprise if Coach Erik Spoelstra decides to bring Kevin Love back into the rotation for Game 2 on Sunday. After all, this man still has a lot of gas left in the tank, and he could be a key contributor for the squad on both ends of the floor.

However, as he so boldly said above, Love has also accepted the fact that it's possible that he remains on the bench for the remainder of this series. Even if this happens, Love isn't going to let this impact his mindset of helping the Heat achieve its ultimate goal in whatever way he can.