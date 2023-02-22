New Miami Heat acquisition Kevin Love expressed that in regards to starting for the team, it does not matter to him, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

“Starting, it doesn’t really hold any weight for me,” Kevin Love said, via Chiang.

Chiang also said that weather Love starts or not, he will be playing alongside star Bam Adebayo a lot.

The Heat are hoping that Love fills their needs in the front court, specifically at the power forward position. Love can be an important floor spacer for the Heat if he can shoot at the same percentages he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Love was not producing as much as fans were accustomed to with the Cavaliers. He was averaging 8.5 points on 20 minutes per game before he was bought out. That is the lowest points per game total for Love’s career. However, Love is still shooting 35.4% from three this season, so as mentioned before, if he can maintain that number he could be a good floor spacer for the Heat.

The blueprint for the Heat is for Bam Adebayo to create space and find Love for the open shots when they are there. The two said as much during an interaction on Instagram.

The Heat are currently 32-27 and half a game back of the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are trying to move into the top six to avoid the play-in tournament, and they hope the acquisition of Love will help them achieve that goal.