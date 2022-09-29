Much has been made about Jimmy Butler’s hair transformation this summer. The Miami Heat star busted out some rather contentious dreadlocks that have garnered quite a bit of buzz.

For his part, however, Kyle Lowry isn’t buying it one bit.

In a recent interview, Lowry got brutally honest about how much he hates his teammate’s new hairstyle. Lowry also revealed that this stunt is nothing more than a troll job by Jimmy:

“That s–t trash,” Lowry said with a straight face. “I love him. I told him that even before he came out. It’s trash. But he’s a troll. He just wants everybody to talk about it. So, I didn’t talk about it. It’s trash. But if he’s happy, I’m happy for him.”

Lowry and Butler are very good friends, so you have to appreciate the honesty here. Lowry did not hold back and he let the world know how he truly feels about his buddy’s hairdo.

It was at this point that Lowry was told that Jimmy Butler has a country album coming out. Apparently, this is a real thing. Even Lowry himself had no clue:

“I didn’t even know he had one,” Lowry said. “I’ll support it. I will buy it. … But me listening to it consistently? I would highly doubt that. But I’ll buy it.”

That’s hilarious. Lowry obviously has a lot of love for a man who he considers to be his “brother.” However, he also isn’t shy about sharing his brutally honest views about Butler.

Hopefully, Lowry and Butler exhibit this type of chemistry when the new season starts for the Heat. It goes without saying that these two will be integral for the success of their squad as Miami looks to challenge for the title yet again.