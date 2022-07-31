‘What the F’: Kyle Lowry goes NSFW after seeing Jimmy Butler’s new dreadlocks

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is not the biggest fan of Jimmy Butler’s new dreadlocks. Heck, he’s not even a fan at all.

The veteran playmaker made that crystal clear in his recent interview with Vince Carter on The VC Show, noting that he had to FaceTime his teammate to let him know his thoughts on his new look. As expected, though, Jimmy does what Jimmy likes and no one can change his mind when he set his mind into it.

Unfortunately for Lowry, he’s a tad too late to even get Butler back to change his hairdo. As Lowry said, “Jimmy’s gunna do whatever the f*** Jimmy wants to do.”

“I talked to him on FaceTime… I said what the f––,” Lowry said while laughing. He added that Butler said it’s “fire,” to which he responded “bruh, come on.”

"Jimmy's gunna do whatever the f*** Jimmy wants to do."

For those who missed it, Jimmy Butler recently rocked a new hairstyle, showing long dreadlocks to the surprise of many. A lot of fans even couldn’t help themselves from making jokes and sharing memes about Butler’s new do.

Clearly though, as Kyle Lowry said it, Butler seems pretty happy with his decision. That makes the possibility of the Heat forward opening the 2022-23 season with the same hairstyle highly likely.

For what it’s worth, Bam Adebayo did say he expects Butler to do just that considering how much he likes to annoy people.

“To piss everybody off, he would. So it wouldn’t surprise me if he started the season like that,” Adebayo said.

Don’t be surprised if you see Dreadlocks Jimmy taking the court by October. Hopefully, Lowry and the Heat can hold back their laughter.