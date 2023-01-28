Kyle Lowry’s performance has taken a bit of a dip this season. As the Miami Heat point star gets older, he has seen his production take a significant downturn. Part of that is him getting less touches and minutes overall, leading to trade speculation around him. When asked about the trade rumors, Lowry reiterated that he’d love to stay, but he recognizes that his contract is a tradeable one, per Barry Jackson.

“I’ve been in trade rumors before,” Kyle Lowry said. “I have a very nice contract that can be moved. The organization (Heat) believes in me and I’m glad to be here… I want to stay. I enjoy this place. I picked this place. I feel we have a chance to always compete for a title. With Jimmy, Bam, Tyler and Spo as a coach we always have an opportunity.”

The Heat are primed to make a move at the trade deadline, if only to alleviate their payroll problems. If they do not make any move this season, they’ll be paying a hefty luxury tax penalty. That’s something that Pat Riley would want to avoid, and he’ll look at any potential trade to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Kyle Lowry still has some value as a spot-up shooter and playmaker for the Heat. He still has the uncanny ability to draw charges, too. However, the Heat right now have a lot of capable ball-handlers for Lowry to function the same way he did in Toronto. We’ll see if the 2019 NBA champion will be moved to a different team before the All-Star break.