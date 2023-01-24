The Los Angeles Clippers are “actively looking for an upgrade” from Reggie Jackson at the point guard spot and may have interest in Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley and Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry before the NBA trade deadline, the Ringer senior staff writer Kevin O’Connor wrote in a Tuesday article.

Mike Conley is averaging 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game as the lead point guard for the 8th-ranked team in the Western Conference. The 35-year-old guard is on the second year of a three-year, $68 million contract he signed with the Jazz in 2021, making him the third-highest paid player on the team at the time behind now-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and now-Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, according to Spotrac.

“Conley is a good fit offensively for the Clippers because he’s a steady playmaker who can thrive off the ball as a shooter and cutter,” O’Connor wrote. “And though he has declined on defense, he’s had some lockdown moments this season when he’s resembled his prime self.”

The Jazz will likely hold out for the best possible offer for the 16-year NBA veteran, meaning the Clippers “must scour the rest of the league,” O’Connor continued.

Kyle Lowry is on the second year of a three-year, $85 million contract he earned during a sign-and-trade between the Heat and the Toronto Raptors in 2021. He is averaging 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in 39 starts for the Heat, according to Basketball Reference. The six-time All Star scored six points and dished four assists in one game against the Clippers this season, playing for just under 28 minutes in a 10-point Heat win at Crypto.com Arena.

Reggie Jackson is making just over $11.2 million this season for the Clippers. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent should the team choose not to resign him. He is averaging 11 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 44 games played and 38 starts for the Clippers this season.