Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is a proud member of an elite group of ex-NBA superstars that had the privilege to go up against the late, great Kobe Bryant during his prime. Unsurprisingly, D-Wade still remembers his on-court matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers legend quite fondly.

Wade recently retweeted a post from our friends over at NBA Memes. In it, Kobe is seen applying an intense full-court press on Wade during the latter’s earlier years in the league. According to Dwyane, he loved every second of that encounter:

“Locked my ass up 😆 Loved going against the very best!” Wade said in his tweet.

Kobe was not only one of the most gifted offensive players in the history of the game. The fallen Lakers icon was also a beast on the defensive end, and on this particular occasion, Wade was on the receiving end of the Black Mamba’s full wrath.

Wade is an all-time great as well, but he struggled mightily on this particular occasion against Kobe. Oh, the good old days.

Right now, Dwyane Wade is keeping himself busy as a part-owner of the Utah Jazz franchise. It wouldn’t be surprising if he had some input on the squad’s recent decision to hit the reset button on their roster. The Jazz now have a tremendous collection of future assets, and they’ve set themselves up for success in the years ahead. In the meantime, however, the Jazz are not expected to be a very good team this coming season, and they’re likely going to be losing a lot of games in the process.