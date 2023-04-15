Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

NBA legend Magic Johnson couldn’t help but get hyped for the playoffs after watching the intense Play-In battle between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls on Friday.

The Heat and Bulls played an intense back-and-forth before Miami pulled away with a 15-1 run to close the game. Jimmy Butler and co. secured the 102-91 win, which earned them the eighth seed in the East. The Vice City franchise is now slated to play the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

Johnson quickly took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the game, and he certainly didn’t hide his delight.

“I just finished watching the Miami Heat beat the Bulls in a fighting play-in game to advance in the Playoffs and face the Bucks. These play-in games have been so SOOO exciting!!” the Los Angeles Lakers icon wrote.

The Heat-Bulls showdown definitely had quite the impact on Magic Johnson. Minutes later, the NBA great sent a follow-up tweet where he shared his excitement for the playoffs.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I cannot wait until the first round of the Playoffs begin tomorrow. I got my barbecue and popcorn ready!! I’ll be watching all day Saturday and all day Sunday!” Johnson added.

It is quite clear that Johnson is just like many other fans who simply enjoys watching the purity of basketball. All the drama and narratives aside, Johnson can appreciate a good basketball game when he sees one.

Sure enough, his excitement for the playoffs is understandable. For one, his own Lakers made it to the postseason despite doubts early on whether they can make it or not.

It will certainly be a long postseason, but expect Magic Johnson to keep sharing his thoughts and commentaries about the games.