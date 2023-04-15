Los Angeles Lakers beat reporter. Follow me at @michaelcorvoNBA on Twitter, IG, TikTok for daily Lakers news, notes, and analysis. I also write things about golf. NYC/USC/LA. Aspiring Shane Falco.

Here’s a hot take: LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be the two most important players for the Los Angeles Lakers in their first-round clash with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Davis will have to win his matchup with Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner Jaren Jackson Jr. on both ends. When AD dials up the aggression and physicality, the Lakers thrive. LeBron is always LeBron.

A handful of players can move the needle for Los Angeles. Jarred Vanderbilt’s rebounding and defensive versatility will come in handy. D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder’s ability to control pace (fast or slow) and make Ja Morant work on both ends will be essential. Hot shooting from Malik Beasley could swing a game. Rui Hachimura has recently been in closing lineups.

However, Austin Reaves is the biggest X-factor for the Lakers.

Why Reaves is the Lakers’ X-factor

Admittedly, picking Reaves is a tad obvious. The sophomore wing has blossomed into the Lakers’ third most-reliable player (though Schroder has a case), and arguably their third-best player.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Reaves has been outstanding since taking on a larger play-making and shot-creating role. Since Feb. 9, he’s averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 5.9 free-throw attempts per game. He’s shot 57.7% from the field and 45.6% from 3. His defense has consequently taken a step back — especially his on-ball guarding — but he remains highly capable. His basketball IQ and glue-guy contributions are profoundly impactful on both ends. He’s a lock to close games.

Reaves will probably start on Ja Morant (though Darvin Ham said the Lakers will throw multiple bodies at the Grizzlies star). Reaves could also be asked to guard the bulkier Desmond Bane and sharpshooting Luke Kennard — both tough matchups and key scoring options for Memphis.

Reaves will be critical as a floor-spacer to keep the Grizzlies’ stout defense honest. He’ll spend pivotal reps as a lead ball-handler, as well. Reaves has gotten a bit sloppier with the ball in recent months, so he’ll need to clean that up. The Lakers are harping on ball security to limit the Grizzlies’ potent transition attack.

Furthermore, Reaves’ propensity for drawing fouls — and possibly getting Bane in foul trouble — could be clutch. Ham, as he has all year, emphasized the need to win the free throw battle in the series. The Lakers led the NBA in free throw attempts per game and they heavily rely on their ability to get in the lane and create contact to buoy their inconsistent halfcourt offense. Getting to the line also helps prevent fast breaks.

“It’s gonna be a little bit more physical brand of basketball, and then obviously Memphis the way they play, they’re also a super physical team,” Reaves said at Lakers practice on Friday. “That’s just gonna be the nature of the series.”

The Grizzlies, particularly JJJ, have a tendency to over-foul. Reaves — who ranked 20th in the NBA in free throw attempts per game after the All-Star break — will play a major role in that effort.