A player can have an immeasurable impact on a team and city without ever earning an All-Star selection. Leadership and tenacity are intangibles that resonate with sports fans everywhere. Udonis Haslem is a glorified role player who has hardly played for the Miami Heat the last few years, but his influence remains entrenched in the franchise.

Haslem's 20-season run in the NBA, all in Miami, came to an official end after the Heat fell to the Denver Nuggets Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Saying goodbye to the three-time champion is a difficult concept for South Beach to grapple with because he has been around for the greatest moments in the team's history. Imagine how difficult it is for his teammates to wish him farewell.

Max Strus sent Haslem, long referred to as the Mayor of Miami, a proper and heartfelt farewell.

“Thank you for being a constant leader, role model, and professional,” he wrote on Instagram Friday. “I learned from you every single day even when you weren’t trying to teach. You guided the path for all the undrafted. You were there every step of the way for all of us. I appreciate all the wisdom you provided along the way and I know that won’t go anywhere as our friendship continues.”

From an undrafted rookie in 2003 to the NBA mountaintop alongside Dwayne Wade, LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal, Haslem's improbable journey is an inspiration to all unheralded talents like Strus. Words can be hallow, but all of the affection Udonis Haslem receives from members of the Heat organization comes off as genuine sincerity.

He gave everything he had to this franchise and fan base, and now deserves all of the profound appreciation that comes with such complete devotion.