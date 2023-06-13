One man has come to define the Miami Heat franchise's culture of grit, hard work, and determination over the years. No, he may not have been the most talented player ever to don a Heat uniform, but Udonis Haslem has been a role model to emulate for the past 20 years — and until the very end, he tried to be the franchise's lynchpin through its myriad of ups and downs. Included among the latter is the Heat's heartbreaking 94-89 defeat to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals, denying the franchise of its fourth championship.

Now 43 years old, Haslem, despite his team coming up short, will be riding off into the sunset as one of the most beloved figures in Miami-Dade County. In fact, the loyal veteran implored his teammates to hold their head high as he and the entire Heat team gave it their all in one of the most spirited playoff runs of all time. Moreover, Haslem added that he's leaving the game having accomplished everything there is for him to do.

“I'm proud of my guys. I'm proud of my team. And I just kept repeating to the guys that I have no regrets. I'm completely fulfilled. So I told the guys, I have no complaints, I have no regrets,” Haslem told reporters, per WPLG Local 10 Sports. “I'm thankful. They gave me a final season that I'll never ever forget. That's all I can ask for.”

Fulfilling one's end of the bargain is all anyone could ever ask for in the NBA. There are a ton of things beyond their control, after all. And the Heat, who take after Udonis Haslem's tenacity and resiliency, showed that a herculean effort was needed to finally dispatch of the most successful eight-seed in all of NBA history. And the 43-year old veteran knew that they left nothing on the table — and that was enough for him.

The reality of retirement didn't hit Haslem until the dust had settled and it finally dawned on him that his long professional career is coming to an end. And what a career it has been for the Heat big man, who will surely see his number 40 jersey hit the rafters at Kaseya Center not too long from now.