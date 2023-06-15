The Miami Heat have said goodbye to a living legend. This is after Udonis Haslem made his very last appearance in a Heat uniform in the team's heartbreaking loss in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. The 43-year-old has finally called time on his decorated career that has had no less than 20 memorable years in Miami.

Heat big man Bam Adebayo has now spoken out about potentially filling the void that Haslem will leave beginning next season. There's not going to be anybody like Udonis Haslem, and even Adebayo himself is well aware of this fact:

“Big shoes to fill,” Adebayo said. “Definitely a lot more championships. A lot more tattoos. A lot more trash talking… I don’t think anybody can be another Udonis.”

For his part, though, Bam Adebayo is looking to create his own path toward greatness. He's already established himself as an integral part of the Miami Heat's current core, and it seems like he's going to remain in South Beach for the long haul.

For what it's worth, Adebayo is still under contract with the Heat through 2026. He's already been to the NBA Finals twice in the past three years, and there's no denying that he's been a key piece for head coach Erik Spoelstra.

What also cannot be denied, however, is that the Heat will need even more from Adebayo in the years ahead. He was great this past season, but with Miami ultimately falling short of their ultimate goal, Bam will need to elevate his game even further if he hopes to become an NBA champion in the near future — just like Udonis Haslem.