Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Miami Heat fans are not happy with a controversial clock decision late in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. With Jimmy Butler and co. losing because of just a few milliseconds, the clock issue has been brought into focus by plenty of Miami faithful.

The issue started when Butler was fouled by Al Horford from the 3-point line in the closing seconds of the game. Based on video replays, there were less than three seconds left on the clock when Butler was fouled by Horford. The clock actually stopped at the 2.1-second mark, though the foul and the whistle occurred a bit earlier.

However, it surprised everyone when officials brought back the clock to three seconds. Many argued that it should have been less than that considering that the ball was still in play at the three-second mark prior to the whistle. Heat fans even brought out the receipts to make their point.

The clock issue, of course, is important because it really made the difference in the Heat’s narrow 104-103 defeat. To recall, Derrick White was able to make a putback shot before the buzzer sounded to lead the Celtics to victory. Nonetheless, had the clock been at less than three seconds, it would probably be Miami celebrating right now.

FWIW, foul occurred with 2.8 left on clock. Whistle blew at 2.4. Why did refs round up to 3? @PlaybookSN pic.twitter.com/Ki8I3tddKd — Zak🔥🐬 (@ThaCreekFreak) May 28, 2023

The 0.9 seconds they added to the clock kinda mattered pic.twitter.com/DsuhiiKRrL — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) May 28, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

just curious as to why .9 was added to the clock🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ui0FgRwtUL — michael doleac (@3MWD__) May 28, 2023

I don't get how the refs could square calling this a 3PT shooting foul AND adding .9 secs back on the clock. pic.twitter.com/YEyMXzJjta — Haralabos Voulgaris (@haralabob) May 28, 2023

It remains to be seen if the NBA will issue an explanation with regards to the Game 6 clock controversy. It’s also unknown if the Heat will take any action about it, though it’s unlikely given how the league has addressed similar issues in the past.

Not to mention that there’s only a short gap between Games 6 and 7.

Sure enough, though, if the Heat end up getting eliminated after leading the series 3-0, that decision will be considered one of the biggest defining moments of the competition.