While the Miami Heat only had the 2oth pick in the most recent NBA Draft, selecting Kasparas Jakucionis out of Illinois, the team would also make a key undrafted free agent signing in center Vladislav Goldin. With the Heat looking to free agency and the trade market for a possible acquisition, Goldin is part of the youth movement on the team that the franchise hopes to lead them to success.

Goldin has been a standout at the college level, highlighted by his time at Florida Atlantic University under head coach Dusty May, where the Owls made a run to the Final Four. After another season in Boca Raton, he would follow May to the University of Michigan, but now returns to Florida as he signed a two-way contract with Miami, calling it a “dream,” according to The Miami Herald.

“As soon as I talked to my agent and he explained to me how things are going, he explained to me that we’re probably going to sign a two-way and we’re probably going to look for the best opportunity,” Goldin said during Summer League practice in San Francisco. “Then Miami came into the conversation, and that was the best option I could dream about.”

“Everybody knows about Miami and how they develop their players and they give chances to young players,” Goldin continued. “It’s something that they’re known for. So it wasn’t the hardest decision of my life, but there were different options.”

Vladislav Goldin in advice that the Heat coaches have shared with him

As the Heat are surrounded by rumors about potential trades and players to put alongside the featured duo of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, Goldin will look to improve his skills with the Summer League roster. Consequently, he joins a frontcourt room including Adebayo and the impressive Kel'el Ware, who stood out in his rookie season.

Gaining traction with Miami, Goldin would say Wednesday to the media in San Francisco that getting a two-way contract with the team shows the hard work he's put in has paid off, and he has a lot of emotions around it. In regard to what the coaching staff wants to see from him, the early advice is emphasizing that he should be himself.

“To be honest, I talked to some coaches and I ask them what they want to see from me,” Goldin said. “They tell me they want to see from me who I am and not trying to do things that I wasn’t doing. It’s a blessing to understand that this team wants you for who you are and not just to rebuild you.”

With FAU having hosted the Heat in the past, Goldin has seen the team first hand in how they operate, and maybe one day can make a return. At any rate, Goldin prepares for the Summer League to start later this month.