A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Boston Celtics fans were absolutely elated after watching Derrick White come up with some last-second heroics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night — and understandably so. Even the players were left on cloud nine after White’s buzzer-beating tip-in allowed them to force a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Miami Heat at the TD Garden on Monday night.

Amid all the celebration, however, Jaylen Brown just wants to send out a stern reminder to the rest of his squad. According to the Celtics star, their massive comeback from being down 0-3 in this series will be utterly put to waste if they don’t win in Game 7:

“It means nothing if we come and lay an egg on our home floor,” Brown said, via Jay King of The Athletic.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s not that Brown wasn’t delighted by their massive win in Game 6. As a matter of fact, the Celtics star was also at the center of the celebrations as the team gave Derrick White massive props for his season-saving heroics. However, Brown knows that the job isn’t finished. The Celtics have done a fantastic job in starving off elimination in three straight games in order to put themselves in a position to upset the Heat in remarkable fashion.

No team has ever come back from being down 0-3 in a best-of-7 series. It has never been done in the history of the NBA. As they always say, however, records are there to be broken, and Jaylen Brown and the Celtics are intent on doing just that on Monday night.