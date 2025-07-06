The Miami Heat have gotten off to a slow start in free agency and haven't done much since their offseason began. They were active in trying to land Kevin Durant, but the Phoenix Suns ended up going with a package from the Houston Rockets. That has led the Heat to try and go a different route, and they have been in trade rumors for other players around the league.

Another player the Heat seem to have interest in is Bradley Beal, and they most likely won't have to trade for him as the Suns are expected to come to a buyout agreement. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald recently hinted at the Heat being interested in a player, and it was Beal whom he was talking about.

“Now that the cat is out of the bag, Beal was the player I was referencing last night when people started pleading for details I wasn't authorized to offer yet. He's still “interesting” because he shot a very impressive 49.7 percent (38.6 on threes) while averaging 17 ppg. But Bucks, trying to appease Giannis, could very well be more desperate than other potential suitors like Miami,” Jackson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Beal's future with the Suns seems to be coming to an end, and there's no question that there will be several teams lining up to sign him if that's the case. The Heat are one of those teams, and they'll once again probably have to get into a bidding war.

Article Continues Below

Heat trying to find ways to improve team

Beal would be a nice addition to the Heat, and he would be another scorer who can create his own shot outside of Tyler Herro. After the Jimmy Butler trade, Herro had to take on more responsibility from the team, and many teams were keying in on him. If Beal were to join the Heat, that pressure would be taken off of him, and he could get back to being more efficient in his role.

Another player the Heat have interest in is Damian Lillard, after he was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. Lillard will be rehabbing from his torn Achilles for most of next season, and if he were to sign with the Heat, their best bet would be for him to play very late into the year, or possibly the following year.

The Heat want results now, and as it stands, Beal could give them what they're looking for.