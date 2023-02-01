When talking about the most stressed NBA fan base, one would think it would be the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks or Golden State Warriors. After all, these are big teams in big markets where fans have plenty of expectations and any bad move is put under the microscope. However, according to a recent study, it’s the Miami Heat.

Using an AI tool to analyze tweets for negative sentiment, the study revealed that Heat fans displayed the “highest levels of negativity” across the NBA. A total of 32.4 percent of tweets from Miami fans are negative, per Replay Poker. The Knicks and Warriors follow suit at 31.7 percent and 30.1 percent, respectively.

The study analyzed a total of 75,000 tweets to come up with the data. Although there are a lot of other factors to consider when assessing how stressed a fan base is, the fact that the Miami faithful have a lot of negative sentiments is definitely a huge deal given how engaged the NBA is on social media.

On the other hand, Sacramento Kings fans are deemed to be the least stressed, perhaps because the team is currently on the rise under new head coach Mike Brown.

The Heat might want to look at the numbers and figure out a way to make their fans happy again. They are completing for a playoff spot in the West, but clearly, that’s not enough. Perhaps if the team can prove they can be a title contender, the sentiments of fans will change.