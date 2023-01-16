Hardwood activity in 2023 is getting into a groove. As the action on the court heats up, the NBA Power Rankings continue to shift dramatically. For one, the Boston Celtics have recovered first place from the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings and Oklahoma City Thunder are the highest-rising teams heading into Week 14. On the opposite end of the scale, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks have taken significant steps back. Let’s take a deeper look at how these clubs fared during the last week and how they compare to the rest of the league. What about the other teams? Let’s find out as we rank all 30 NBA clubs heading into Week 14 of the 2022-23 season!

There is just one team that remains undefeated in 2023, and there is also still one team that has yet to win in the new year. Amidst this backdrop, NBA Power Rankings are littered with shake-ups up and down the line. Some teams had great success this past week. Of course, some also floundered, and that’s reflected in our rankings as well.

Now without further ado, let’s look at our 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings entering Week 14 of the new season.

1. Boston Celtics (+2)

The Celtics went 4-0 this past week to jump back to the top of these NBA Power Rankings. They have the best record in the league and the second-best team efficiency differential as well. Of course, the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just keeps on dominating as well.

4-0 weeks are the best weeks ✅✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/Q410xycwPT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 15, 2023

2. Memphis Grizzlies (no change)

Technically, the Nuggets have a slightly better win-loss record than the Grizzlies. However, Memphis is the only remaining unbeaten team in 2023. That’s good enough for us to keep them at No. 2 in our NBA Power Rankings. They also went 3-0 this past week. They got back-to-back wins over the Spurs and an impressive road win in Indiana.

3. Denver Nuggets (+1)

The Nuggets extended their winning run to six games this past week thanks to victories over the Lakers, Suns, Clippers, and Magic. Jamal Murray has been on a bit of a tear lately, averaging 20.3 points per game and shooting 47.7 percent from beyond the arc this month so far. That’s great news for Nikola Jokic, who doesn’t have to do all of the heavy lifting himself anymore.

4. Brooklyn Nets (-3)

After a hot streak in late December and early January, the Nets have significantly cooled off. They have lost three of their last five games, including back-to-back against the Celtics and Thunder. It also doesn’t help that Kevin Durant is expected to be sidelined for approximately one month after he was diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee.

5. Philadelphia 76ers (+2)

The Sixers are simmering right now. They have gone 6-2 in 2023 and have won back-to-back nailbiters against the Jazz and Lakers. The Joel Embiid-James Harden duo is clicking, and they’re also getting a ton of value out of Tyrese Maxey. They will, however, be tested this week against the Clippers, Blazers, and Kings.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

The Cavs are still among the top teams in the entire league, but they have been very inconsistent of late. They went 4-1 about a week ago, but they followed that up by going 1-2 in their last three games. We are chalking it up to a bit of inexperience. However, it’s enough for them to slide down one spot in our Week 14 NBA Power Rankings.

7. New York Knicks (+1)

The Knicks just continue to be a pleasant surprise in 2023. Their only L so far has been a 4-point defeat to the Bucks. Apart from that, they’ve had good wins over the likes of the Suns and Pacers. They have a relatively “winnable” schedule in Week 14 as well, so do not be shocked if they stay hot.

8. New Orleans Pelicans (+1)

After a bit of a slide last week, the Pelicans are back on a slight upward trajectory. Wins over the Wizards and Pistons sandwiched a loss to the Celtics this past week. That’s good enough to bump them up a spot in our Week 14 NBA Power Rankings. It’s also great to see big man Jonas Valanciunas being a double-double beast this month.

9. Milwaukee Bucks (-3)

The Bucks are still atop the Central Division, but they’re surely not looking invincible. Take note that they just lost back-to-back games to the Heat this past week. Things will continue to get challenging with lingering injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday, among others.

10. Sacramento Kings (+7)

Just when we thought the Kings were on the way down, they bounce back big time. Sactown went 4-0 this past week to keep their first-place spot in the Pacific Division. Yes, their victims weren’t exactly the cream of the crop (Magic, Rockets, Spurs), but wins are still wins. Also, spot those Harrison Barnes numbers!

Harrison Barnes during the Kings current four-game win streak 👑⬇️ 🔥 29 PTS, 8/11 FG, 67% 3PT

🔥 27 PTS, 8/14 FG, 62% 3PT

🔥 16 PTS, 5/10 FG, 43% 3PT

🔥 30 PTS, 11/13 FG, 85.7% 3PT pic.twitter.com/DNeUvlULoy — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 16, 2023

11. Minnesota Timberwolves (+1)

From outside the West’s top 10 a couple of weeks ago to now just outside of the top six. How’s that for a turnaround, eh? These Timberwolves are finally clicking like how many expected them to. That’s the biggest reason they’re still No. 11 in our Week 14 NBA Power Rankings. Watch out for Anthony Edwards, too. Ant-Man seems to be heating up at just the right time.

12. Miami Heat (+2)

Speaking of heating up, look at Miami living up to its moniker. They have won their last three games, and in impressive fashion as well. They survived a gritty Thunder squad before putting up back-to-back Ws over no less than the Bucks. Backup PG Gabe Vincent has given this team a lift, averaging 22.7 points in their last three outings.

13. Oklahoma City Thunder (+9)

The Thunder still have some ground to cover before cracking a possible play-in spot. However, they’re trending in the right direction. They have the exact same win-loss record as the Phoenix Suns and have won their last three games against quality opponents (Sixers, Bulls, Nets). They weren’t supposed to be this good this early, yes?

14. Utah Jazz (+7)

We still don’t know what the Jazz plan is about next year’s NBA Draft. I mean, just when we thought they were all-in on the tanking bandwagon, they go out and win two of their last three games. The win over the Cavs was very impressive, in particular. That was extra sweet since they got one over former franchise player Donovan Mitchell.

15. Indiana Pacers (-5)

The Pacers slide big time in our Week 14 NBA Power Rankings mainly because they lost their last three assignments. The defeats to the Knicks and Hawks were close, but then they were blown out by the Grizzlies. Injuries to Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner are also a little troubling.

16. Portland Trail Blazers (+3)

The Blazers are coming off back-to-back wins over the Mavs. As such, they’ve also returned above .500 and inside the West’s top 10 again. We feel like this current roster’s ceiling isn’t high enough to place them among the elite. That’s also why we feel they need to make a big move by the time the trade deadline rolls along.

17. Golden State Warriors (-1)

A win over the Spurs this past week was expected. Losses to the slumping Suns and Bulls, however, were disappointing. Yes, it was obviously great to see Steph Curry back on the floor. But, it’s also clear he’ll need to sharpen his sights some more. I mean, he shot just 31.3 percent from beyond the arc in the past three games.

18. Atlanta Hawks (+5)

After so many weeks of sliding down, we have the Hawks significantly moving up. Keep in mind that ATL has won three of its last four games. That justifies this elevation in their Week 14 NBA Power Rankings position. Trae Young is also having a much better January compared to December. Ditto with Onyeka Okongwu, who has averaged 14.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks in their last two games.

19. Phoenix Suns (+1)

Don’t let this fool you. The Suns are still looking in very bad shape. That said, they did book a win over the defending champions this past week. That still counts for something. They did that without Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton playing. Meanwhile, the Dubs played practically a complete roster.

20. Chicago Bulls (-5)

The Bulls looked good after a three-game win streak a couple of weeks ago. However, they have since rediscovered their losing ways. They lost three in a row to the Celtics, Wizards, and Thunder before a win over the Dubs snapped their slump.

21. Los Angeles Clippers (+3)

Wins over the Mavs and Rockets this past week are enough for us to raise the Clippers’ stock in these Week 14 NBA Power Rankings. That doesn’t mean this team is about to enter elite status — far from it! However, at least they seem to be playing much better, especially Kawhi Leonard. The Klaw has averaged 29.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and 2.0 triples in their last four games.

Kawhi Leonard over the last 4 games: 29.0 PPG

7.5 RPG

4.0 APG

2.3 SPG …on 50-47-96 shooting splits 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jqwlLEQ6aN — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) January 16, 2023

22. Toronto Raptors (+4)

We saw some signs of life from north of the border over the last week or so. The Raptors actually put together a three-game winning streak with victories over the Blazers and Hornets (twice). That’s actually their first three-game winning streak of the season!

23. Los Angeles Lakers (-10)

The Lakers looked oh-so-good two weeks ago. Unfortunately, their honeymoon period quickly fizzled out. The Lakers are in the midst of a three-game slump. They just lost to the Nuggets, Mavs, and Sixers this past week. Yes, we can celebrate the sustained greatness of LeBron James. However, we also need to acknowledge the numerous holes in this team’s current makeup.

24. Dallas Mavericks (-13)

Luka Doncic just looked exhausted in the Mavs’ latest loss to the Blazers. He had just 15 points on 7-0f-19 field goal shooting. Ouch. He is also still listed as day-to-day. Overall, the Mavs have not looked their best of late. They’ve lost four of their last five games and might soon slide out of the West’s top six.

25. Washington Wizards (-7)

The losing continues for DC. The Wizards have lost four of their last five games. Their only ray of sunshine came in a win over the Bulls, 100-97. The hamstring injury to Bradley Beal has been a factor, of course. This week will be tough as they go up against the Warriors, Knicks, and Magic.

26. Orlando Magic (-1)

We love the fight in the Magic. Yes, they lost three of their four games this past week. However, two of those losses were by four points or less. This young squad just shimmers with potential. The flip side of that, however, is that they’ll likely lose a lot more games before they look anything like a winner.

27. Charlotte Hornets (no change)

Another week, another losing slump for the Hornets. Even with LaMelo Ball running the show, things just don’t look right in North Carolina. Obviously, they have been hampered by injuries to Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre. Still, the Hornets should not be this bad, right?

28. San Antonio Spurs (no change)

It’s much of the same in San Antonio. The Spurs have, in fact, lost eight of their last nine games. The “tank” is on, as they say. Oh well, at least they set a new NBA regular season game attendance record with 68,323 watching live at the Alamodome a few days ago.

29. Detroit Pistons (no change)

Not even the 17-point win over the Wolves will lift the Pistons up in our NBA Power Rankings. Like the other cellar-dwellers here, the Pistons just have too many problems for which their potential tries to compensate. Maybe they can just be active at the trade deadline as sellers in exchange for more draft picks then?

30. Houston Rockets (no change)

The Rockets are the only winless NBA team in 2023 so far. There’s really nothing else that needs to be said.