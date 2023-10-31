The Miami Heat have officially unveiled their new city jerseys that they will rock for the current season which its main focus is showing off the “Heat Culture.”

The term “culture” has been synonymous with the Heat organization for a long time now as it symbolizes how the team is run. Specifically, it references the team from the top like President Pat Riley and head coach Erik Spoelstra's style, but also the players that have represented that mental toughness such as Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, and many others.

When it comes to the jersey itself, it's all-around black with some red and white hits on the lettering and logos. In terms of what the Heat has done in past uniforms like the “Vice” or the logo mashup collections, the team went more simplistic this time around.

Along the edges of the jersey are the Heat's “mantra” that reads “Hardest working. Best conditioned. Most Professional. Unselfish. Toughest. Meanest. Nastiest team in the NBA.” Not only will the jerseys change for some games, but also the home court at the Kaseya Center will match the vibe of the jerseys with the color scheme and mantra as it'll be present on the floor.

The Heat will wear the jerseys in 20 games this season with the first appearance happening against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 3, which is also the beginning of group play in the In-season tournament. Heat fans hope the jerseys can spurt some confidence in the team as they're currently 1-3 to start the season with a chance to rebound as they travel back home Wednesday for a game against the Brooklyn Nets.