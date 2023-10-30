As the NBA gets underway with their first ever In-season tournament starting early November, every team across the association including the Miami Heat has unveiled the home-court they'll be playing on.

Group play will start Nov. 3 for the Heat as they'll open the inaugural tournament against the Washington Wizards at home where their new court will see some action. After, they'll be on the road against the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks before returning to Miami to face the Milwaukee Bucks for the end of group play.

The newly unveiled court is all around red with the middle expressing a grey rectangle across the court. In the very middle is a picture of the trophy awarded to the team that wins the in-season tournament, the NBA Cup.

Heat fan's reaction however has been mixed with some saying they really like the look of the court, others saying they don't, or other replies criticizing the new tournament itself. Under the Heat's official post on X (formerly known as Twitter), one can see the polarizing reaction. Some fans are specifically saying that they “don't hate it,” or “This is (fire emoji)” or “It looks even worse irl [in real life].”

I don’t hate it — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) October 30, 2023

This is 🔥 — MiamiHeatRants (@miamiheatrants) October 30, 2023

In terms of the overall idea, there are a ton of comments calling the in-season tournament “pointless,” and some asking “What we're playing for now? Feel good trophies?”

This tournament seems pointless!!! 💩 — Snoop Von 💩 (@SnoopVonPoop) October 30, 2023

Wow this is what we’re playing for now? Feel good trophies? — Tua Will (@OfficialAndresB) October 30, 2023

Whatever the initial reaction will be, they'll get a true view either in person or on television when they face the Wizards on Nov. 3. But first, the Heat are currently 1-2 to start the season with a big test tonight against the Milwaukee Bucks.