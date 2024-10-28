Being remembered forever with a statue should be an incredible lifetime achievement. Well, the Miami Heat need to go back to the drawing board with their statue honoring the legendary Dwyane Wade because the internet is roasting the franchise all over social media. Don't believe me? Take a look for yourself!

The overwhelming response has been flat-out denial.

They're already comparing it to the Kobe statue, which isn't a compliment, although they eventually did fix his statue.

Remembering Dwyane Wade, Heat glory days

It doesn't feel like we are more than five years removed from Wade's retirement, but he bowed out after the 2018-19 season. He probably stuck around a bit too long, as most don't remember that he spent about one and a half seasons away from Miami, playing for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers before returning to South Beach.

Wade played 948 games with Miami, 1,054 in total. He's 39th in points at 23,165 and 47th in assists at 5,701. His 1,620 steals rank 31st all-time. The 13-time All-Star was a three-time NBA Champion. He was the NBA Finals MVP in 2006 and Wade was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team. The Miami Heat retired his No. 3 in 2020, and Marquette retired his No. 3 jersey in 2007.

Wade recently reflected on his legacy and those who guided him throughout his career, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

“I’ve been trying to think about it ever since I heard that I would have a statue and I don’t think any answer I come up with is going to reflect how I will feel,” Wade said. “I don’t even know if it’s going to hit me right away.

“It’s something that I never thought or played for or thought I would have,” Wade said. “If you asked when I came in, I probably would have said Pat Riley would have the first statue if the Heat is going to have one. So for me to be the first, it continues to show me how much Pat and how much Micky and the Riley family and the Arison family revere me.”

“I think a lot of people like to focus on some of the negatives that went down in our relationship,” Wade continued. “But our relationship was so long and there were so many positives in it.”

In all likelihood, the statue will get a makeover at some point. Wade deserves the best.