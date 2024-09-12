Dwyane Wade is at the top of the list when it comes to iconic Miami Heat players, and he's getting a statue for everything he did on the court for the team. On Sept.12, the Heat announced when they will unveil Wade's statue on the front steps going into the Kaseya Center.

“Wade’s bronze likeness will take its rightful place on the Kaseya Center West Plaza beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27th. Wade will be joined by HEAT Managing General Partner Micky Arison, HEAT CEO Nick Arison, HEAT Team President Pat Riley, HEAT Head Coach Erik Spoelstra and the current Miami HEAT team,” the statment said. The event will feature a special live performance by local hip hop legend and #HEATLifer, Rick Ross and Maybach Music Group’s newest artist and emerging talent, Nino Breeze.

“Wade’s statue was created by Rotblatt Amrany Studio sculptors Omri Amrany and Oscar León. Rotblatt Amrany Studio is the leading artistic team behind the most iconic sports statues including the “Michael Jordan Spirit” in Chicago, the Kobe Bryant ‘Black Mamba' statue and the recently unveiled ‘Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Statue' in Los Angeles.”

Wade will have a two-day celebration honoring his legacy with the Heat, and he'll be able to add his name to the list of other players who have a statue with their respective teams.

Heat honoring Dwyane Wade for his amazing career

Dwyane Wade had a long career with the Miami Heat for a total of 15 seasons. Through those 15 seasons, Wade was able to win three championships, a Finals MVP, 13 NBA All-Star selections, three All-Defensive second-team selections, and much more. Outside of the Heat, he's also won a bronze and gold medal with Team USA.

Wade averaged 22.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 1,054 career regular season games and is one of the three only players in NBA history to have at least 20,000 points, 5,000 assists, 4,000 rebounds, 1,500 steals, 800 blocks, and 500 three-point field goals made, along with Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

The Heat announced in January 2024 that they would unveil a statue for Wade later in the year. During a ceremony where they celebrated Wade being put into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Pat Riley shared the news.

“When we retired his jersey in February 2020, I said Dwyane Wade was the face of this franchise forever, and I meant it. Dwyane's legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami Heat but for Miami-Wade county. I can't think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy,” Pat Riley said in a statement.

“I was born and raised in Chicago, but this is where I grew up,” Wade said at the ceremony. “From 21 years old 'til 37, I grew up here. A lot of the fan base, they grew up with me. There's no love like Miami love, and every time I come back here, I feel that.”