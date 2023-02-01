The Miami Heat just can’t seem to shake off the injury bug this season. With multiple rotations players still sitting out with long-term injuries, the Heat have just added another player to their already lengthy injury list. This comes in the form of backup center Orlando Robinson, who could now be out of action for a few games with a new injury.

Robinson has reportedly suffered a fracture in his right thumb, which will now keep him out of Thursday’s matchup against the New York Knicks. At this point, it remains unclear how long the 22-year-old rookie will be out of action for Miami, so we will all just need to stay tuned.

Orlando Robinson is no star, but he has provided some quality minutes off the bench behind Bam Adebayo. In 24 games played this season, the 7-foot center has put up averages of 4.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes off the bench. His injury will only mean that Adebayo will need to do much of the heavy lifting for the Heat frontcourt in the coming games.

Robinson’s injury could also open up minutes for Dewayne Dedmon, who recently lost his place in the rotation. Omer Yurtseven is also still out for Miami along with Nikola Jovic, leaving the Heat’s frontcourt rotation looking thin.

Duncan Robinson is also still out with a lengthy injury, while both Gabe Vincent and Victor Oladipo have been tagged as questionable for Thursday against the Knicks. It goes without saying that the Heat haven’t had much luck with their injuries of late.