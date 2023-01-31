Jimmy Butler is available for the Miami Heat’s Tuesday night Eastern Conference clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Evan Dammarell. Butler was previously listed on the injury report as a result of a quad injury. But this injury status update bodes well for Miami without question.

Butler has dealt with no shortage of injury concerns throughout the 2022-2023 NBA campaign. He expressed his frustration in reference to his health earlier in the season.

“I can only imagine how my teammates feel and my coaches feel, how coach Pat and them feel,” Jimmy Butler said. “But I want to be out there, honestly. Because I think that I can help. I know that I can help. And I will get this thing right and we’ll be ready to string together some wins.”

But the Heat were struggling at the time. They have since turned things around and are now 5 games over .500 heading into Tuesday’s matchup vs. the Cavs. Miami currently sits in 6th place in the Eastern Conference standings, narrowly trailing the Cavaliers.

Jimmy Butler’s leadership is crucial for the Heat. But he’s impressed from a statistical perspective as well this season. Butler enters Tuesday’s contest averaging just shy of 22 points per game on nearly 53 percent field goal shooting. He’s also averaging 6 rebounds and 5 assists per game for the Heat.

Barring any late setbacks, Jimmy Butler will be available to help the Heat on Tuesday. And although we are only in late January, this game is an important one for Miami as they attempt to climb the standings in the East.