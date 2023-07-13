This summer, the Miami Heat have lost several key pieces of the 2023 team that made it all the way NBA Finals. Sharpshooter Max Strus agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency, while floor general Gabe Vincent agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But while Vincent and Strus are no doubt big losses for the Heat, Miami has managed to negotiate new deals with some of its players from its 2023 playoff run, too. Kevin Love, who rebounded the ball and shot it from deep at a high level during the 2023 postseason, agreed to a two-year deal with the Heat. And the Heat also recently made a big contract decision on key rotation piece Haywood Highsmith, per a tweet from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

“The Miami Heat are guaranteeing forward Haywood Highsmith’s contract for the 2023-2024 season, per his agent Jerry Dianis. Highsmith has a July 15 guarantee date.”

Haywood Highsmith, 26, has played three years in the NBA and two as a member of the storied Miami Heat franchise. He averaged 4.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.3 blocks, 0.8 turnovers, and 1.5 personal fouls per game across 54 appearances during the 2022-23 regular season (11 starts).

The former Wheeling University star shot the ball with impressive accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign — Highsmith's 33.9% three-point percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Highsmith isn't a game-changer signing by any means, but he's a rock-solid three-and-d player. Here's to hoping that he'll get even more minutes with the Miami Heat during the 2023-24 season.