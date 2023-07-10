The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the best NBA free agency periods in the league. They managed to keep together the majority of the team that made it to the Western Conference Finals as well as adding a few new pieces who will make immediate impacts. One of the Lakers biggest moves in NBA free agency was adding former Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent. Vincent was one of the Heat's most consistent players during their Finals run. Vincent revealed via Jovan Buha of The Athletic that the main reasons why he chose the Lakers over the Heat was his desire to win a championship as well as wanting to be closer to home.

Gabe Vincent says he chose the Lakers because he wanted to join a contending team and compete for championships. The Modesto, Calif., native also mentioned the advantages of being closer to home and playing for an iconic franchise. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) July 9, 2023

Gabe Vincent is a native of Modesto, CA and it's understandable that he would have home in mind when it came to NBA free agency. He played his high school basketball at St. Mary's in Stockton, CA and he played college basketball at UC Santa Barbara. Vincent first joined the Heat in 2019 when he signed a two-way contract after going undrafted. He would later sign a standard contract with the Heat following the 2020-21 season.

Vincent became the Heat's starting point guard during the Finals run. In the playoffs, Vincent averaged 12.7 points per game, 1.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists with splits of 40.2 percent shooting from the field, 37.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He had a playoff career-high 29 points in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics as the Heat took a commanding 3-0 lead.