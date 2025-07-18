The New York Yankees head into the second half two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. Expectations are still high around the Bombers despite a season full of pitching injuries. Without Luis Gil, Gerrit Cole, and Clarke Schmidt, New York has to get creative with their rotation. The Yankees will start the second half against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night with reliever Ian Hamilton on the hill.

“The Yankees are going with Ian Hamilton as an opener tonight in Atlanta. Will Warren Saturday, Marcus Stroman Sunday,” MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported. Max Goodman of NJ.com reported the same.

Of Hamilton's 120 career appearances, only three have been starts. He started all three games for the 2023 Yankees, pitching a total of four innings and allowing three runs. Hamilton is not expected to give New York length in this game. If he can keep the Braves' lineup off the board in the first inning, it will be a massive success.

Hamilton has been solid of late for the Yankees, allowing just two earned runs in 15.1 innings in his last 13 appearances. If he continues that form, he will pass the baton to a beleaguered Bombers bullpen. With Mark Leiter Jr, Fernando Cruz, and Ryan Yarbrough all injured, it could be a tough 27 outs for New York on Friday. Cam Schlittler is still on the roster and could be the piggyback arm for Hamilton.

On Saturday, Yankees rookie Will Warren will toe the slab. He has pitched into the seventh inning only twice this season, which could lead to another heavy load for the bullpen. And since coming back from injury, Marcus Stroman has not recorded more than 15 outs.

This all highlights the Yankees' need for a bullpen pitcher and a starter before the MLB trade deadline. Can they pull off a trade?

More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil (81) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Luis Gil’s rehab assignment gets pivotal updateZachary Draves ·
New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) and center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees urged to target 2 infielders before trade deadlineZachary Draves ·
Newnan High School infielder Dax Kilby during the Perfect Game National Showcase high school baseball game at Chase Field.
First-round pick gets 100% real on joining YankeesSteve Silverman ·
New York Yankees relief pitcher Clayton Beeter (29) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees make 2 roster moves before Braves seriesMalik Brown ·
Yankees-news-New-York-partners-with-Hamilton-for-10th-anniversary-fan-experience.jpg
Yankees partner with Hamilton for 10th anniversary fan experienceGuillermo Guajardo ·
The Pittsburgh Pirates Ke’Bryan Hayes (13) is greeted by his teammates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins PNC Park.
Yankees rumors: New York potential trade target set to hit the blockAbdullah Imran ·