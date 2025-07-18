The New York Yankees head into the second half two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East. Expectations are still high around the Bombers despite a season full of pitching injuries. Without Luis Gil, Gerrit Cole, and Clarke Schmidt, New York has to get creative with their rotation. The Yankees will start the second half against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night with reliever Ian Hamilton on the hill.

“The Yankees are going with Ian Hamilton as an opener tonight in Atlanta. Will Warren Saturday, Marcus Stroman Sunday,” MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported. Max Goodman of NJ.com reported the same.

Of Hamilton's 120 career appearances, only three have been starts. He started all three games for the 2023 Yankees, pitching a total of four innings and allowing three runs. Hamilton is not expected to give New York length in this game. If he can keep the Braves' lineup off the board in the first inning, it will be a massive success.

Hamilton has been solid of late for the Yankees, allowing just two earned runs in 15.1 innings in his last 13 appearances. If he continues that form, he will pass the baton to a beleaguered Bombers bullpen. With Mark Leiter Jr, Fernando Cruz, and Ryan Yarbrough all injured, it could be a tough 27 outs for New York on Friday. Cam Schlittler is still on the roster and could be the piggyback arm for Hamilton.

On Saturday, Yankees rookie Will Warren will toe the slab. He has pitched into the seventh inning only twice this season, which could lead to another heavy load for the bullpen. And since coming back from injury, Marcus Stroman has not recorded more than 15 outs.

This all highlights the Yankees' need for a bullpen pitcher and a starter before the MLB trade deadline. Can they pull off a trade?