The Miami Heat will now use veteran guard Kyle Lowry as trade bait instead of using the waive-and-stretch provision to get free of his massive contract next season.

Lowry will make $29.6 million next season in the final year of his contract, and the Heat believe he’s no longer worth that money. Reports were that the Heat planned on using the waive-and-stretch provision on Lowry, where they would release him and then spread the remaining money on his contract out over the next three seasons.

However, a new report in the Miami Herald from Barry Jackson now says that the team is planning on using his salary in a big offseason trade, like one for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. And if that doesn’t work, the team is still “comfortable beginning next season with Lowry on the roster if he isn’t traded this summer. More trade opportunities could open before next February’s trade deadline.”

A six-time All-Star, Lowry is simply not the player he once was now that he is 37. In his two seasons in Miami, the point guard has averaged 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 36.3% from 3-point range. Those numbers are down significantly from his Toronto Raptors days where he put up 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 37.7% from deep.

If the team did waive and stretch Lowry, it would cost them approximately $9.9 million against the salary cap for the next three years. Trading Lowry would make it easier to get a player like Lillard in the door, and the expiring contract will also increase in trade value by the deadline next season.