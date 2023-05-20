Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

How many times do we have to say, “Never poke the bear!” Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams got into a bit of jawing match during Game 2 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. That altercation seemed to light a fire under Butler, who proceeded to light up Williams in the ensuing possessions. After Jimmy’s Game 2 takeover, Paul George weighed in on the discussion on his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“That’s the thing about Jimmy [Butler], don’t let him talk his sh**. He’s gonna feed into that, he’s gonna buy into the shi** he’s saying, and then there’s no turning back… He wants to be remembered as a winner.”

Some players seem to thrive on negativity and feed off the energy their opponents give them. Jimmy Butler is a prime example of this phenomenon. The Heat star lives for the big moments, especially in the playoffs. If someone tries to talk smack against him, he’s not afraid to chirp back, cook him on offense, and then talk some more.

The Heat are now up 2-0 against the Celtics in the ECF. A huge reason for their lead is Butler going crazy, of course. However, it’s important to note that the team behind Butler is also stepping up in a huge way. Bam Adebayo is anchoring a defense that has shut down some of the best players in the conference. Kyle Lowry is finding his previous form. The other supporting players are doing their jobs perfectly.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat now have a golden opportunity to close this series out at home. The Celtics are bound to bounce back: they’re too talented not to. Can Miami hold off the incoming Boston assault and finish off the reigning Eastern Conference champions?