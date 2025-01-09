Despite being one of the most competitive teams over the years, this season, the Miami Heat are middling and have a gigantic distraction in their own locker room: Jimmy Butler.

Butler led the Heat to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023, but for several months now, the relationship between Butler and Miami has seemingly only deteriorated. And recently, Butler, who had remained rather vague in his comments about remaining with the Heat amid hopes of a lucrative long-term extension, came out and bluntly said that he did not think he could get his “joy back from playing basketball” while a member of the Heat.

After making those comments, Butler was hit with a seven-game suspension by the team, which said it did so because of “multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks.” The Heat, who previously said they would not trade Butler, also then revealed because of Butler's comments, they would begin to search for a trade partner.

So far, there has not appeared to be much movement in that direction, though, which has reportedly led to even a player on the team questioning how long this could go on.

“On Tuesday night, after Miami beat the Warriors so badly (114-98) that Golden State might want to rethink its choice not to pursue Butler, one prominent Heat player wondered aloud if this sensitive situation might continue past the Feb. 6 trade deadline — into the summer and perhaps even beyond,” The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote. “Butler has a player option worth $52.4 million for next season, though he has been widely expected to decline it and become a free agent.”

The Heat have played 13 games without Butler this season, which has netted a 6-7 record, slightly worse than the 12-10 record they have when Butler plays. However, it has become clear that the tension between Butler and the Heat's front office cannot be resolved and may be taking a toll on the rest of the locker room.

Miami is expected to have a hard time finding a suitable trade involving Butler, though. Due to the salary cap restrictions introduced in the most recent collective bargaining agreement, many teams are essentially out of the Butler sweepstakes because they cannot absorb Butler's $48.8 million salary this season. Additionally, Miami reportedly wants to avoid trades that could lead to acquiring players with long-term, high-dollar deals like the Phoenix Suns' Bradley Beal, who makes $50.2 million this season, $53.7 million next year, has a player option worth $57.1 million in 2026-27, and has a no-trade clause.

Butler, despite initial reports stating he would be fine going anywhere in the NBA, has reportedly narrowed his list of teams down to just a few, with the Suns being at the top. Whether Phoenix and Miami can or will work out a deal, which would almost assuredly include Beal, who would have to waive his no-trade clause, remains to be seen.